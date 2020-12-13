7 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

SINGAPORE - There were seven new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Sunday noon (Dec 13), taking Singapore's total to 58,320.

All were imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notices on arrival in Singapore.

No cases from the community or within worker dormitories were announced on Sunday by the Ministry of Health (MOH).

More details will be announced on Sunday night.

On Saturday, eight new coronavirus cases were reported.

All were imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notices or isolated on arrival in Singapore, said MOH.

Saturday's cases included five Singaporeans and one Singapore permanent resident who had returned from Nepal, Britain and India.

The permanent resident was the only patient reported on Saturday who was symptomatic, with symptoms surfacing on Thursday.

The rest were asymptomatic and were picked up when they were tested while serving their SHN.

Two other cases on Saturday were dependant's pass holders who arrived from the United States and Maldives.

The ages of the Saturday's new cases ranged from 19 to 59.

MOH said the number of new cases in the community has remained low, with no new cases in the past week.

There were 28 cases still in hospital on Saturday, and none in the intensive care unit.

Fifty-nine cases, who have mild symptoms or are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19, were isolated and cared for at community facilities.

Five more cases were discharged on Saturday, said the Health Ministry.

Singapore has had 29 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected more than 71.7 million people. More than 1.6 million people have died.