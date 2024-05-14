7 men to be charged on May 15 over driving vehicles without valid licences

SINGAPORE – Seven men aged between 23 and 39 will be charged in court on May 15 with driving a motor vehicle without a valid driving licence and insurance coverage.

A woman will also be charged over letting another person drive her motorcycle without a valid driving licence and insurance coverage, said the police in a statement on May 14.

The offenders were caught during checks by the Traffic Police in different parts of the island, such as Tuas, Sengkang and Admiralty, between Oct 26, 2023 and Feb 29, 2024.

In one instance, a 23-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman were stopped by a police officer at Woodlands Checkpoint on Jan 28.

The man was found to be riding a motorcycle without a valid driving licence and insurance coverage, while the woman was caught permitting the man to ride the motorcycle despite knowing that he did not have a valid driving licence.

For driving or permitting another person to drive a motor vehicle without a valid driving licence, an offender can be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to three years, or both.

Repeat offenders can be fined up to $20,000, jailed for up to six years, or both. The vehicle may also be forfeited.

If found guilty of using or permitting another person to use a motor vehicle without insurance coverage, a person can be fined up to $1,000, jailed for up to three months, or both.

The Traffic Police said they take a serious view of those who drive without a valid driving licence and insurance coverage, including those who permit another person to do so.

“Such reckless and irresponsible acts endanger the safety of the driver and that of other road users,” said the police, adding that they will continue to step up enforcement efforts and take firm action against those who disregard the law.