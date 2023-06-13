7 men arrested for rioting in Jalan Besar

SINGAPORE - Seven men have been arrested for their suspected involvement in a case of rioting, the police said on Tuesday.

The suspects are aged between 23 and 49.

Police said they were alerted to a fight between two groups of men in Jalan Besar on Monday at about 12.50am.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the fight happened after a dispute.

Officers from the Central Police Division established the identities of the men through ground inquiries and with the help of police cameras, and arrested them.

A 29-year-old man, who sustained multiple lacerations on his lips and chin, was conscious when taken to the hospital.

Five men will be charged with the offence of rioting. Those convicted can be jailed for up to seven years and caned.

Two other men are assisting with ongoing investigations.