7 in 10 S’pore residents in good shape post-pandemic; youth, caregivers see drop in quality of life: Poll

SINGAPORE – Most Singapore residents said they emerged from the Covid-19 pandemic in good shape, but a higher proportion of young people and those who care for the elderly and children reported a drop in their quality of life than before the pandemic.

Meanwhile, about seven in 10 who took part in an online poll commissioned by the Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI) believe that the Government and its healthcare system can manage future pandemics well.

In all, 75 per cent said they were confident that Singapore would be able to get through the next pandemic, with 71 per cent saying they trust the Government to know what to do.

Similarly, 72 per cent felt that their overall quality of life was the same or better in 2023 than in 2019, before the pandemic hit.

The poll – the results of which were released on Sunday – reached out to 1,052 Singapore residents aged 15 years old and above to ask about the impact the pandemic had on various aspects in their lives.

Notably, 82 per cent of Singapore residents reported that relationships with their neighbours became stronger or remained the same over the pandemic, with 77 per cent of the respondents noting the same for family relationships.

A total of 72 per cent of respondents reported that they were either equally or better able to cater to their financial needs post-pandemic.

The survey found that even among the 28 per cent who felt that their overall quality of life was worse than before the pandemic, at least six in 10 rated 10 aspects of their current lives the same or higher.

These include relationships with family and neighbours, being able to manage mental and physical health, and having a healthy work-life balance. This is suggestive of a general recovery, said MCI.