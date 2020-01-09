7 receive Public-Spiritedness Award for helping police to nab culprits

SINGAPORE - A team effort by four quick-thinking employees at the Sephora store in Bugis Plus not only helped nab a persistent sex pest but also landed them a coveted award on Thursday (Jan 9).

The crime-fighters sprang into action on Dec 14 after a man who had been filming upskirt videos returned to the shop for the third time that day.

Assistant store manager Cecille Carrillo, 43, spotted the man and promptly called the police.

Meanwhile fellow employees Berry Diow, Zunika Jamari and Izwan Isnawan were determined to help apprehend the offender.

Ms Diow, 26, took videos that captured the man in the act while Ms Zunika, 31, and Mr Izwan, 18, helped detain him and alert mall security.

The man was arrested for insulting the modesty of women and causing a public nuisance.

The employees had filed a police report in early November after a customer complained that a man had been taking upskirt videos of her.

The four Sephora employees were among seven people presented with the Public-Spiritedness Award, which honours members of the public for helping the police stop crime.

Full-time tutor Tan Suyun, 34, was another winner.

Ms Tan, 34, saw a man who appeared to be tampering with the lock on a van in a carpark in Blk 814, Jellicoe Road on Dec 30.

She confronted the man with help from passerby Trevor Sze, 47, and her sister, Ms Tan Sujun, 35.

They detained the man until the police arrived but he allegedly managed to punch Mr Sze in the face.



Assistant Police Commissioner Gregory Tan with Public-Spiritedness Award recipients (from left) Tan Suyun, Tan Sujun and Trevor Sze. PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE



The ceremony at the National Heart Centre by the Central Police Division also conferred Community Partnership Awards on 56 organisations for their contributions in crime prevention.

Recipients included OCBC Bank, Samlit Moneychanger and Zhongguo Remittance, where the staff managed to foil scam cases involving amounts ranging from around $5,000 to $35,000.

"We are proud to acknowledge the proactiveness and dedication to safety and security shown by these 56 organisations, for taking an interest in ensuring that their staff, customers and the public are safe and secure," said Assistant Police Commissioner Gregory Tan.

"The seven members of the public stepped forward and courageously assisted the police to apprehend these culprits swiftly, preventing further offences."