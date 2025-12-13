7 foreign nationals arrested for drug offences after CNB raids 3 migrant worker dormitories

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Enforcement operations were carried out at migrant worker dormitories in Jurong West, Seletar, and Choa Chu Kang.

SINGAPORE – Seven foreign nationals were arrested for suspected drug-related offences after anti-drug operations at three migrant worker dormitories from Dec 8 to Dec 11.

The Bangladeshi men are aged between 20 and 40 years old .

The enforcement operations were a joint effort involving officers from the Central Narcotics Bureau ( CNB), the police, Immigration and Checkpoints Authority, Health Sciences Authority, and Singapore Customs and Ministry of Manpower.

This comes as part of sustained efforts to clamp down on illegal activities here, including drug offences and other crimes, CNB said in a statement on Dec 13.

On the evening of Dec 8 , a 25-year-old man was arrested for suspected drug consumption offences at a migrant worker dormitory in Jurong West.

The next day, two men were arrested at a migrant worker dormitory in Seletar. A 23-year-old was taken in for suspected drug consumption offences, and a 29-year-old for suspected drug trafficking offences.

The authorities seized a small amount of Ice and various drug paraphernalia from the 29-year-old and his living area after conducting a search.

The remaining four men, aged between 20 and 40 , were arrested after a raid at a migrant worker dormitory in Choa Chu Kang on the evening of Dec 11 .

The authorities seized a small amount of Ice and various drug paraphernalia from a 24-year-old suspect.

Investigations into the drug activities of all arrested suspects are ongoing.

“CNB will take decisive action against drug activities, no matter where it occurs – in our communities, workplaces, or residential premises,” said Superintendent Lim Wee Beng, who is the Deputy Director of CNB’s Enforcement Division.

“We remain committed to protect the safety and well-being of all, including our migrant workers, and will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to detect, disrupt, and prevent drug-related threats.”