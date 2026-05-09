7 arrested, 65 others being probed for registering SIM cards for illicit purposes

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The police said criminal syndicates exploit local SIM cards as a communication channel for scams, illegal money lending and vice.

SINGAPORE - Seven people were arrested and 65 others are being investigated for their alleged involvement in registering SIM cards for illicit purposes.

This follows an island-wide enforcement sting between April 20 and May 8 against people registering post-paid SIM cards that were subsequently linked to criminal activities, said the police in a statement on May 9 .

The seven suspects - five men and two women, aged between 18 and 35 - were arrested for their suspected involvement in providing registered post-paid SIM cards for monetary gains.

Another 62 men and three women, aged between 16 and 56 , are assisting with investigations.

Preliminary investigations showed that the suspects were offered cash rewards of between $10 and $20 per registered SIM card.

These subscribers were allegedly instructed to register and purchase SIM cards in bulk from different retailers, and handed over between 30 and 64 registered SIM cards to the syndicate’s courier, the police added.

The police said criminal syndicates exploit local SIM cards as a communication channel for scams, illegal money lending and vice, among other illicit activities.

Those convicted of knowingly providing a registered SIM card to another person to facilitate a crime for any gain can be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to three years, or both.



The police said action can be taken against individuals who misuse their SIM cards by reselling them, allowing others to use their SIM cards, helping other individuals to register SIM cards, or holding multiple SIM cards without legitimate reasons.



Those involved in such mule-related offences – whether they are under investigation and assessed to be at risk, or have been warned, issued with composition sums, prosecuted or convicted – may be barred from subscribing to new mobile lines to prevent more scams.

Scammers and members or recruiters of scam syndicates face mandatory caning of six to 24 strokes if convicted, while those who launder scam proceeds and provide SIM cards or Singpass credentials may face up to 12 strokes of the cane.

Information on the misuse of SIM cards can be found at www.police.gov.sg/Advisories/Misuse-of-SIM-Card-Offences.

To report someone who could be involved in the registration of SIM cards for illicit purposes, call the police on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police said.