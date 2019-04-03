69-year-old pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Hougang, driver arrested

SINGAPORE - A 69-year-old woman died from her injuries after an accident with a car along Hougang Avenue 8 on Monday (April 1).

The driver of the car, a 33-year-old man, has been arrested for causing grievous hurt by a negligent act.

The police were alerted to the accident between the pedestrian and the car along Hougang Avenue 8 towards Hougang Avenue 7 at 9.58pm on Monday.

The elderly woman was unconscious when taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital and died the next day.

A passer-by told Chinese-language paper Shin Min Daily News that the woman had been jaywalking when she was hit by the car near the road divider.

She was sent flying upon contact with the car and was bleeding from her forehead, the passer-by said, adding that the woman was breathing but did not respond when several members of the public tried to talk to her.

Photos of the aftermath showed that the front of the car was dented, while part of the windshield and the left headlight were broken.