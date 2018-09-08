69-year-old patient and three ambulance crew members injured after accident in New Bridge Road

SINGAPORE - An elderly patient and three ambulance crew members were taken to hospital on Friday evening (Sept 7), after a road accident involving a car and the ambulance the four were in.

Pictures published on citizen journalism website Stomp show the front bumper of the ambulance damaged. The car had also partially mounted the front of the ambulance.

In response to queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said the accident happened at around 7pm on Friday in New Bridge Road.

The ambulance was sending a patient to Singapore General Hospital (SGH) and had its blinker lights turned on.

SCDF said the patient and the SCDF ambulance crew comprising the driver, paramedic and an emergency medical technician were taken to SGH by three other SCDF ambulances.

The driver of the car did not have any visible injuries and refused to be taken to hospital, it added.

Police said in response to queries that they were alerted to the accident at 6.55pm and said that four people, aged between 23 and 69, were conscious when taken to hospital.

The Straits Times understands that the patient is the 69-year-old.

Police investigations are ongoing.