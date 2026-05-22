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69 arrested for suspected involvement in illegal horse betting activities

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More than $50,000 in cash and several mobile devices were seized.

More than $50,000 in cash, mobile devices and horse betting paraphernalia were seized in the raids.

PHOTOS: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

Ann Neo

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SINGAPORE – Sixty-nine people have been arrested in islandwide raids targeting illegal horse betting activities, police said on May 22.

In the operations conducted from May 6 to May 17 in areas including Jurong West, Yishun, Ang Mo Kio and Bedok, 65 men and four women, aged between 29 and 87, were arrested.

Cash amounting to more than $50,000, mobile devices and horse betting paraphernalia were also seized.

Police said the suspects are being investigated for performing various roles including illegal bookmakers, runners and punters.

If found guilty of conducting unlawful betting operations as an operator, the suspects could face a jail term up to seven years and be fined up to $500,000.

Those convicted of conducting unlawful betting operations as agents can face up to five years’ jail and a fine of up to $200,000.

Those found guilty of gambling with an unlawful gambling service provider could be jailed for up to six months, fined, or both.

Police advised the public to avoid all forms of illegal gambling activities. Those seeking help for gambling addiction may contact the National Council on Problem Gambling on 1800-6-668-668.

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Illegal betting

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.