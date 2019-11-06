684 medals awarded to outstanding Home Team officers

SINGAPORE - Assistant Superintendent Michelle Tan Lye Cheng, 39, has seen a lot, including a disturbing drug bust in 2016 at a chalet, involving a couple who consumed drugs openly in the presence of their two children.

ASP Tan, who is a specialist investigator at the Central Narcotics Bureau's Investigation Division, told The Straits Times that the couple's children witnessed not only their parents taking drugs, but their arrest.

"The drugs were laid openly in the chalet room, I was struck by how the irresponsible actions of these drug abusers exposed their children to drug abuse, and caused immeasurable emotional and psychological damage," ASP Tan.

In her 19 years of service at the CNB, she has conducted several drug busts- but this case still stands out in her mind.

For their outstanding work, efficiency, and long service, ASP Tan and other outstanding officers from various agencies were awarded medals, as part of this year's Ministry of Home Affairs National Day Awards Investiture, held at the Star Performing Arts Centre on Wednesday (Nov 6).

The ceremony recognises Home Team officers for their contributions in keeping Singapore safe and secure.

This year, a total of 684 medals were given out in five categories: the Commendation Medal, the Efficiency Medal, the Long Service Medal, the Long Service Medal (Police), and the Singapore Civil Defence Force Overseas Service Medal.

ASP Tan was a recipient of the Efficiency Medal, which is awarded to individuals who have made significant contributions, and shown consistent diligence and dedication in their work.

She now works with 20 to 30 investigators on a day-to-day basis, conducting investigations into major drug cases.

Related Story Cop went beyond call of duty to ensure mum who stole milk powder to feed kids did not re-offend

Related Story Clementi Police Division wins best land division award

"I always wanted to join the law enforcement profession, especially the CNB, where the work is very specialised," ASP Tan said.

ASP S. Vikneshwaran, 45, who was awarded the Long Service Medal and the Efficiency Medal, said he was honoured to receive the awards after working with the Singapore Police Force for 25 years.

He was involved in investigating a particularly challenging case of a Hong Kong national, who came to Singapore in 2014 with his special needs son and abandoned him at the Esplanade three hours after landing.

"After going through the case, we realised that there was more than met the eye. We went through screenings, interviews, a lot of legwork to track the father down," ASP Vikneshwaran said.

To this day, ASP Vikneshwaran still feels that serving in the force and helping people brings him much happiness and fulfilment - even when the going gets tough.

In his capacity as Chief Investigation Officer at the Central Police Division, ASP Vikneshwaran oversees the investigations carried out by the investigation officers, and provides guidance for day-to-day investigative operations.

His advice to young police officers? Never give up.

"Every case that first comes to us comes with many things to do - and you might not know where to start. But the attitude to persevere, keep going, and uncover everything that you can, will lead you closer to your objective," said ASP Vikneshwaran.