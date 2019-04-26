68-year-old man found dead below Braddell flyover; no foul play suspected

SINGAPORE - A 68-year-old man was found dead below the Braddell flyover on Friday morning (April 26).

In response to queries, the police said that they were alerted to a case of a body found at the location, which is near the slip road to the Central Expressway.

The man was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

The police are investigating the unnatural death.

On Friday, several officers were seen below the flyover next to a blue police tent. The area around the tent had been cordoned off.

At least two police vehicles were also seen parked at the side of the road.

The Straits Times understands that no foul play is suspected.

