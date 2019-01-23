67-year-old cyclist killed in accident with bus in Jurong West

SINGAPORE - A 67-year-old cyclist was killed in an accident in Jurong West on Wednesday morning (Jan 23).

The police were alerted to the accident between a bicycle and a bus at the junction of Jurong West Avenue 5 and Jurong West Street 82 at 8.28am on Wednesday.

The male cyclist was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene, the police said.

The bus driver, a 56-year-old man, was arrested for causing death by negligence.

According to Chinese-language paper Shin Min Daily News, the bus involved in the accident was a private vehicle.

The police are investigating the accident.

Residents told Shin Min that other road accidents have taken place at the cross junction.

In November 2016, a 79-year-old pedestrian was seriously injured after she was hit by a lorry making a right turn into Jurong West Street 82 from Jurong West Avenue 5.

The 79-year-old woman was later pronounced dead at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.