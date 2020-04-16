$660k in meal vouchers for 12,000 students from low-income families

About 12,000 students from low-income families will receive financial aid for buying meals during the circuit breaker period under a scheme by the five community development councils (CDCs), Grab Singapore and philanthropist Dr Tahir.

Under the CDC Student Meals Scheme, which was launched on Tuesday, each eligible student will receive 11 e-vouchers, worth $5 each, to order and pick up hot meals via the GrabFood app from participating merchants that offer a self-pickup option. The vouchers must be used by May 31.

According to a media release on Tuesday from the CDCs, Grab Singapore and People's Association, the scheme is meant to assist primary and secondary school students living in units under the Public Rental Scheme.

The Public Rental Scheme allows eligible families to rent certain flats at a highly subsidised rate.

For a family to be eligible for this scheme, its total household gross income should not exceed $1,500 a month in general.

The CDC Student Meals Scheme aims to help these families defray the cost of buying meals while their children are on home-based learning during the circuit breaker period, the media release said.

This scheme will also help students avoid queues and limit their time spent outdoors during this period. It also aims to improve business demand for heartland food merchants.

Eligible students can sign up for the scheme via e-mail to their respective CDCs.

According to the media release, a total of $660,000 will be set aside for the scheme, with the entire sum converted into GrabFood vouchers for the students.

Dr Tahir, 68, donated $300,000 of this sum as part of his earlier donation this month to help financially needy individuals and families who are affected by Covid-19, which amounted to $500,000.

12,000 Estimated number of students who will benefit from the CDC Student Meals Scheme. $660k Value of GrabFood vouchers for the students under the scheme. $300k Of the sum was donated by philanthropist Dr Tahir.

Dr Tahir, who goes by a single name, had entrusted the monies to Singapore Press Holdings' Chinese Media Group for assistance in disbursing the amount to recipients.

The philanthropist is a permanent resident here and the founder of the Mayapada Group, one of Indonesia's biggest conglomerates with businesses in financial services, healthcare and real estate.

The CDCs will donate another $300,000 for the CDC Student Meals Scheme, while Grab Singapore will contribute the remaining $60,000.

"Covid-19 has disrupted the lives of many and has had a far-reaching impact on businesses, including ours," said Grab Singapore managing director Yee Wee Tang in the media release.

"We believe that as we stand united as a community, we can overcome this situation," he added.