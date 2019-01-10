66-year-old woman killed in accident in Bukit Batok; driver arrested

SINGAPORE - A 66-year-old woman was killed after she was hit by a car in Bukit Batok on Thursday (Jan 10).

The police said they were alerted to the incident, which took place at the junction of Bukit Batok East Avenue 6 and Bukit Batok Street 21, at 10.47am.

The Straits Times understands that the accident occurred at a pedestrian crossing.

At the time, the driver of the car, a 29-year-old woman, was turning right from Bukit Batok Street 21 onto Bukit Batok East Avenue 6.

She did not notice the 66-year-old until it was too late.

After the accident, the victim was taken unconscious to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital. She later died from her injuries.

The driver has been arrested for causing death by a negligent act.