66-year-old cyclist dies after accident along Yishun Avenue 1 on Christmas Day

SINGAPORE - A 66-year-old cyclist died after an accident with a car along Yishun Avenue 1 on Christmas Day.

A 26-year-old car driver has been arrested, the police said on Wednesday (Dec 26).

The police were alerted to an accident involving a car and a cyclist along Yishun Avenue 1 towards Lentor Avenue at 7.04am on Tuesday.

The cyclist was unconscious when taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it responded to a call for medical assistance along Yishun Avenue 1 at about 7.05am.

In a post on Facebook on Tuesday, the cyclist's daughter thanked other cyclists who helped at the scene of the accident.

The Straits Times understands that the driver turned himself in some time later.