66 new cases; fresh clusters at pre-school and Kranji dormitory

Singapore reported 66 coronavirus cases yesterday and two new clusters - one at the Little Gems Preschool in Ang Mo Kio and the other at Kranji Lodge.

Of the new cases, 65 were local and one was imported, said the Ministry of Health (MOH). They bring the total number of cases here to 1,375.

Thirty-five of the new local cases were linked to existing clusters, while contact tracing is ongoing for the remaining 30.

The number of cases in known clusters continued to swell, with 25 more cases linked to the S11 Dormitory @ Punggol. It now has 88 cases - the largest cluster so far.

Six more cases were linked to Toh Guan Dormitory in Toh Guan Road East, which now has 14 cases.

Yesterday evening, the Toh Guan Dormitory was gazetted as an isolation area - the third foreign worker dormitory to receive this order after the S11 Dormitory and Westlite in Toh Guan. This means its workers will be quarantined in their rooms for the next 14 days.

Four more cases were linked to Tampines Dormitory, which now has nine. Other clusters at dormitories - Sungei Tengah Lodge, Westlite Toh Guan, 55 Sungei Kadut Loop and Cochrane Lodge II - also had more cases linked to them.

The new cluster at the Kranji Lodge foreign worker dormitory has three cases, while the other at Little Gems Preschool in Ang Mo Kio Street 62 also has three cases.

In a statement yesterday, a spokesman for the Early Childhood Development Agency said the pre-school was told to close from Sunday to April 14 after a member of the teaching staff tested positive last Saturday.

The other two from the cluster are a relief teacher, and a two-year-old girl who was last in school last Friday. She had cleared health checks, was well throughout her day in school, and developed symptoms the next day.

All the children and staff at the pre-school have been placed on leave of absence, and those in close contact with the confirmed cases have been placed on home quarantine, added the spokesman.

The other two from the cluster are a relief teacher, and a two-year-old girl who was last in school last Friday. She had cleared health checks, was well throughout her day in school, and developed symptoms the next day.

The closure of the centre has been extended to April 17.

Among the latest cases announced yesterday was a 27-year-old patient therapy associate at the Institute of Mental Health with no recent travel history to affected regions or countries.

She had reported onset of symptoms on March 30, and is now warded in an isolation room at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

There were 24 patients discharged yesterday. To date, a total of 344 cases have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

Of the 571 confirmed cases still in hospital, most are stable or improving, with 25 in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

In its update, MOH said further epidemiological investigations have uncovered a link between the cluster at PCF Sparkletots Preschool @ Fengshan, which has 27 cases, and a family member of the school principal - Case 601.

Investigations showed that a family member of the principal had travelled to Malaysia on March 4 and was likely infected there, said the ministry. She later transmitted the infection to other family members, including Case 601, who likely infected other staff members at a meeting, MOH added.

There are 454 cases, who are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19, who are isolated and cared for at Concord International Hospital, Mount Elizabeth Hospital, Gleneagles Hospital and the Community Isolation Facility at D'Resort NTUC.

The Ang Mo Kio pre-school was told to close from Sunday to April 14 after a member of the teaching staff tested positive last Saturday.