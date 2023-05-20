650 army servicemen from Singapore, US conclude Exercise Tiger Balm in Hawaii

SINGAPORE – About 650 servicemen from the United States and Singapore armies took part in an annual exercise lasting nearly two weeks in Hawaii.
The Ministry of Defence (Mindef) said on Saturday that the 42nd Exercise Tiger Balm was held from May 8 to May 19 in Schofield Barracks.
The personnel involved were from Headquarters 6th Singapore Division/Headquarters Sense & Strike (6 Div/HQ SS), 10th Singapore Infantry Brigade, as well as the US Army’s Hawaii Army National Guard and 278th Armoured Cavalry Regiment.
The exercise included a combined arms live firing component, involving 250 soldiers executing a combat operation.
Both armies also conducted subject-matter expert exchanges on counter-improvised explosive device, as well as chemical, biological and radiological defence operations.
Colonel Anand Sathi Kumar, commander of 6 Div/HQ SS, said the success of the exercise reaffirms the commitment of both armies to strengthen their partnership, deepen cooperation and build a close friendship.
First conducted in 1981, Exercise Tiger Balm is the longest-running bilateral exercise between the Singapore and US armies.
“This annual exercise allows both armies to collaborate and share tactics, techniques and procedures, and is the hallmark of the close relationship and longstanding ties between both armies,” said Mindef.
“Both armies also interact extensively through professional exchange programmes, cross-attendance of courses and other bilateral and multilateral exercises.
“These regular interactions have fostered and enhanced the professionalism, friendship and mutual understanding among personnel from both armies.”