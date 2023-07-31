65-year-old man to be charged with teaching doctrine in a way that goes against Muslim law

Investigations into the man began after the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore made a police report against him on Aug 24, 2021. PHOTO: ST FILE
Isabelle Liew
Updated
3 min ago
Published
38 min ago

SINGAPORE – A 65-year-old man will be charged on Tuesday with teaching a doctrine in a manner that goes against Muslim law, and running a Muslim religious school without registering it with the authorities.

In a statement on Monday, the police said investigations into the man began after the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) made a police report against him on Aug 24, 2021.

The police said investigations are now over, and after consultations with the Attorney-General’s Chambers, the man will be charged with two offences under the Administration of Muslim Law Act.

The first offence is allegedly teaching a doctrine in a manner contrary to Muslim law in Singapore between 2004 and 2020.

The second offence is allegedly running a Muslim religious school between 2017 and 2020 at a cafe in Jalan Pisang without having it registered with Muis.

If convicted of teaching a doctrine in a manner that goes against Muslim law, offenders can be sentenced to a jail term of up to 12 months, fined up to $2,000, or both.

The offence of not registering Muslim religious schools carries a jail term of up to 12 months, a fine of up to $2,000, or both.

