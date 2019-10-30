65-year-old driver dies after crashing into tree at slip road into Moulmein Road

The police said they were alerted to the accident at 2.33pm on Oct 29, 2019.PHOTO: STOMP
SINGAPORE - A 65-year-old man died after his car crashed into a tree on a slip road exiting the Central Expressway (CTE) on Tuesday (Oct 29).

The police said they were alerted to the accident at 2.33pm. The man was unconscious when he was taken by the Singapore Civil Defence Force to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The accident happened on the slip road into Moulmein Road.

In a video submitted to citizen journalism site Stomp, a maroon car is seen lodged against a tree.

Police are investigating the case.

