65-year-old man arrested for attempted murder of 37-year-old man in Marsiling Crescent

SINGAPORE - A 65-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday night over his suspected involvement in the attempted murder of a 37-year-old man.

The police said they received a call for assistance at Marsiling Crescent at about 10.10pm.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim with burn wounds.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to the incident at about 10.10pm at Block 210 Marsiling Crescent.

The victim was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

The police said he was conscious, and the older man was arrested at the scene.

The suspect will be charged in court on Friday with attempted murder.

If convicted, he can face either life imprisonment and caning, or be jailed for up to 20 years and/or caned.

Police are investigating.

