65-year-old cyclist dies after bus hits him in Pasir Ris

SINGAPORE – A 65-year-old cyclist died on Monday after he was hit by a Go-Ahead Singapore bus at a road junction in Pasir Ris earlier that day.

The man, who worked as a cleaner, was unconscious when taken to hospital and later died from his injuries.

Police said they were alerted to the accident at the junction of Pasir Ris Drive 3 and Pasir Ris Central at about 7.20am on Monday. A 45-year-old bus driver is assisting them with investigations.

The deceased’s wife told Chinese daily Lianhe Zaobao that her husband travelled to work by bicycle every morning.

She said: “When I heard that he had been knocked down by a bus, I quickly woke my son up and we ran out to look for him. We were then told that my husband had been taken to Changi General Hospital.”

When she and her son reached the hospital, the cyclist had already lost consciousness. “My heart hurts. By noon, my husband was declared dead,” the wife said.

She told Zaobao that her husband attended school till only Primary 3. He held different jobs, including being a construction worker and selling otah at a coffee shop, to put their son through university.

In response to queries, a spokesman for bus operator Go-Ahead Singapore said the interests of the victim’s family are the company’s top priority and that they are in touch with them to provide support.

“We are deeply saddened that this incident took place and continue to fully cooperate with all relevant authorities in their investigations,” added the spokesman.