65 units sold in 2 days as The Residences at W Singapore Sentosa Cove slashes prices

SINGAPORE - With prices slashed by over 40 per cent from its initial sales launch in 2010, a total of 65 units at The Residences at W Singapore Sentosa Cove were sold on April 15 and 16.

Around 3,200 visitors turned up for the viewings from April 10 to 14, said a spokesman for Cityview Place Holdings, which owns 203 units at the development.

Cityview, an associate of the condominium’s developer City Developments (CDL), had released 58 units for sale on the first day, which saw 45 units sold, including four penthouses.

On April 16, Cityview released additional units for sale and another 20 units were sold, its spokesman told The Straits Times.

The 65 units were sold at an average selling price of $1,780 per sq ft (psf).

In comparison, the median price of Sentosa Cove condominiums sold from January to March 2024 was $1,999 psf.

The Cityview spokesman said that 94 per cent of the buyers are Singaporeans and permanent residents, with the rest from China, France and the United States.

CDL had initially launched the units for sale in 2010 at between 2,500 psf and $3,000 psf. Only 20 units were sold that year.

Between 2012, when the development was completed, and 2023, five resale transactions recorded.

Several rounds of measures rolled out to cool the property market from 2010, had an impact on The Residences at W, which was pulled from sale.

Speaking about the sales on April 15 and 16, industry experts unanimously pointed to the pricing strategy as the main reason for the nearly 80 per cent take-up of units on the first day.

Mr Eugene Lim, key executive officer of ERA Singapore, said: “The competitive pricing has been a key factor in attracting these astute buyers. On a per square foot basis, the price is very attractive for a prime property in Sentosa. Furthermore, the prevalence of hybrid work arrangement and the convenience of last-mile delivery services have mitigated the perceived inconvenience previously associated with Sentosa Cove.”

Mr Lim noted that majority of the buyers were older than mid-40s, who are probably “seeking a lifestyle home away from the hustle and bustle of the city and the units are ready for immediate occupancy”.