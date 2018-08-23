64-year-old man found dead in bathtub at Grand Copthorne Waterfront hotel

SINGAPORE - A 64-year-old man was found dead in the Grand Copthorne Waterfront hotel last Wednesday (Aug 15).

In response to queries, the Singapore Police Force said it was alerted to a case of unnatural death at 392 Havelock Road at 2.59pm on Aug 15.

The man was found lying motionless and pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

The Straits Times understands that the man is a Chinese national and was found in a bathtub in his room on the 11th floor. It is also understood that he was found alone and had no wounds on his body.

Investigations are ongoing.