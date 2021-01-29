64 private-hire drivers trained and equipped to save lives

More than 60 private-hire drivers have been trained and equipped to be lifesavers, in an ongoing effort by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) to get more first responders on the roads.

Partnering a ride-hailing firm for the first time, SCDF has fitted 50 Grab vehicles with automated external defibrillators (AEDs), portable devices that can send an electric shock to the heart to revive it during a cardiac arrest.

The vehicles have also been equipped with fire extinguishers and first-aid kits on board, and 64 Grab drivers have been trained to use the equipment, perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and give basic first aid.

This is part of the SCDF-Grab AED-on-Wheels programme launched at Grab's office in Sin Ming yesterday.

Minister of State for Home Affairs and National Development Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim, who was guest of honour at the launch, said drivers in the programme can make a crucial difference to the lives of others. "Quick response to a medical emergency can mean a difference between life and death," he said.

The 50 Grab vehicles, which can also be deployed for other emergencies such as vehicular fires and traffic accidents, will have decals displayed on their windscreens.

If activated while ferrying passengers, the Grab drivers, who have signed up voluntarily for the programme, will respond only after the passengers are dropped off at their destination.

Another 50 GrabFood delivery riders have also been trained in emergency preparedness skills.

This is the third iteration of the AED-on-Wheels programme.

Started in November 2015 when 100 SMRT taxis were equipped with AEDs, it was expanded in November 2019 to include 50 AED-equipped HDT Singapore taxis.

Drivers are alerted via SCDF's myResponder app to cardiac arrest incidents within a 1.5km radius of their location. Participating cabbies have assisted in 158 cardiac arrest cases as at Sept 30 last year.

With HDT pulling the plug on its taxi business last November due to the Covid-19 pandemic, SCDF said the 50 AEDs deployed in HDT taxis have been retrieved for maintenance and refurbishment.

158 Number of cardiac arrest cases AED-on-Wheels cabbies have assisted in as at Sept 30 last year. 1.5km The radius within which a driver will be alerted via Singapore Civil Defence Force's myResponder app to cardiac arrest incidents. 7-10% Decrease in the chances of survival per minute in cardiac arrest cases, according to Assistant Commissioner Yazid Abdullah, director of SCDF's volunteer and community partnership department.

Sponsored by the Singapore Heart Foundation, the devices will be redeployed at a later date.

Assistant Commissioner Yazid Abdullah, director of SCDF's volunteer and community partnership department, said SCDF will strive to forge more partnerships in order to grow the network of community first responders and increase the number of AEDs available here.

"For cardiac arrest cases, the chances of survival decreases by about 7 to 10 per cent every minute," he said.

"So every person that we train, every AED that is available, is important because every life counts."

Grab Singapore managing director Yee Wee Tang said the firm will do its best to get as many drivers as possible on to the programme.

Urging more members of the public to step forward and download the myResponder app, Dr Faishal said: "Every response matters, even if it is performing simple tasks like guiding emergency responders to the casualty or helping retrieve an AED."

Mr Thangasamy Dhanabal, 67, a Grab driver of about two years, signed up for the AED-on-Wheels programme after two of his friends recently suffered heart conditions.

One had a triple bypass surgery, while the other suddenly felt pain in his chest and ended up requiring angioplasty. "At that moment, I did not know what to do. Luckily, he did not fall or faint, but I don't want to be in a situation like that where I am helpless," Mr Thangasamy said.

"Now I am very confident of using an AED and doing CPR."