64 people evacuated after fire breaks out in coffee shop in Yishun Street 72, no injuries reported

SINGAPORE – Sixty-four people were evacuated when a fire broke out at a coffee shop on the ground floor of a residential block in Yishun.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it was alerted to the fire at 12.40am on Tuesday at Block 747 Yishun Street 72.

SCDF said that it had to conduct a forcible entry into the coffee shop, and extinguished the fire using a water jet.

The fire had damaged the contents of a kitchen, but no injuries were reported, the SCDF added.

Nee Soon GRC MP Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim said his team visited the affected residents while he video-called them as he was travelling.

In his Facebook post on Tuesday, he said the residents living in the units above the coffee shop were largely unaffected.

He added that he spoke to the management of the coffee shop.

“They will arrange for cleaning and will work with the stallholders on compensation,” said Prof Faishal, who is also Minister of State for Home Affairs and National Development.

“All damage incurred by the stallholders will be covered by insurance. Nee Soon Town Council will also step in to help with the cleaning if needed,” he added.

SCDF said the cause of the fire is under investigation.