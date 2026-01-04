61-year-old man reported missing, last seen in Telok Kurau area

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Mr Chew Chin Yuen, 61, was last seen around Block 324 Changi Road at about 1pm on Jan 3.

Mr Chew Chin Yuen was last seen near Block 324 Changi Road, off Telok Kurau Road, said the police in a statement on Jan 4 .

Anyone with information can call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police said.