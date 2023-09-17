60-year-old woman’s legs pinned under van in Tampines road accident

The accident involved a van and a pedestrian in Tampines Street 11 on Sept 16. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO READER
The van was partially elevated, and this was believed to have been done to shift the woman’s legs out of the way. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO READER
SINGAPORE – A 60-year-old woman’s legs were reportedly pinned under a vehicle for about 20 minutes on Saturday, following a traffic accident.

The police were alerted to the accident involving a van and a pedestrian at Block 139 Tampines Street 11 on Saturday at about 4.20pm.

The 60-year-old female pedestrian was taken conscious to hospital. A 61-year-old male van driver is assisting with investigations, said the police.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force confirmed that it took one person to Changi General Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Photographs given to Chinese-language daily Lianhe Zaobao showed a woman lying on a speed bump on the road. A van was partially elevated, and this was believed to have been done to shift the woman’s legs out of the way.

A 47-year-old woman told the newspaper that the injured woman was her neighbour who lived in the same block.

According to Zaobao, when the woman reached the scene, she saw her neighbour’s legs under the vehicle, and eyewitnesses there said the woman had been trapped for about 20 minutes.

