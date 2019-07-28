60 people evacuated after fire breaks out at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Orchard

SINGAPORE - Sixty people were evacuated after a fire broke out at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Orchard on Sunday morning (July 28).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a statement on its Facebook page that it responded to the fire at 3 Mount Elizabeth Road at about 6.30am.

The fire was confined to an office on the first floor of Block C, SCDF added.

Firefighters put out the flames using a water jet.

The 60 people, who were hospital staff in the immediate vicinity, were evacuated before SCDF's arrival.

There are no reported injuries.

SCDF said it is investigating the cause of the fire.