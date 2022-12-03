60 families plant trees to celebrate young children at West Coast and Jurong Central Parks

SINGAPORE - As a nature-lover, young Tara enjoys going to the park every weekend with her parents and extended family.

On Saturday, her regular weekly visit to West Coast Park held special meaning, as she helped plant a tree that commemorates her birth.

Her father, Mr Raj Kumar Menon, a 41-year-old surgeon, said his two-and-a-half-year-old daughter got her hands dirty as she explored the leaves and bark of the tree before helping to top up the soil and water the plant with him and his wife.

The Menons – who also invited along Tara’s grandfather, grandaunt and granduncle – were among 60 families who planted trees at West Coast Park and Jurong Central Park on Saturday.

The initiative is a collaboration between the One Million Trees movement by National Parks Board and Families for Life, a volunteer-led council, and is meant to commemorate the Year of Celebrating SG Families.

It provides Singaporean families with a child up to three years old an opportunity to plant a tree.

The tree planting was part of the annual family day carnival at both parks organised by the Citizens’ Consultative Committees, Family Life Champions and Integration and Naturalisation Champions from West Coast GRC and Pioneer SMC on Saturday.

Mr Menon said that West Coast Park was also where Tara first saw the sea and where she first touched sand.

He said: “We go there frequently to play and it’s a great place to spend time together as a family. We will definitely bring her back to the tree every time we’re here, and maybe get her to water it. She can grow up with it and call the tree her own.

“If every kid has such a tree, it will go a long way in creating a sense of environmental consciousness in them.”

Coincidentally, when Tara turned one, the family had also planted a mango tree in his parents’ home to mark the occasion, added Mr Menon.

On Saturday, more than 1,200 young families attended the carnival at both parks, which focused on sustainable living and inclusiveness.

As part of efforts towards greater sustainability, the organisers distributed welcome packs with seed packets, reusable picnic mats and tote bags to bring the love of gardening to the community and encourage more Singaporeans to be stewards of nature, said the West Coast GRC office in a statement.