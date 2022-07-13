6-year escalator refurbishment project at 42 MRT stations completed

SINGAPORE - Commuters on the North-South and East-West lines may notice something different about MRT station escalators from Wednesday (July 13).

During off-peak hours, they move at a slower speed - 0.5m per second instead of 0.75m - to make their use safer for the elderly and young children.

Lit-up arrows indicate the directions of the escalators before one gets on them.

Skirt deflectors - barriers between the escalator steps and the side panels - help to prevent people's feet and clothes from getting caught in the gap.

These changes are part of a six-year $47.3 million escalator refurbishment project - which saw the upgrade of 231 escalators at 42 of Singapore's oldest MRT stations - that operator SMRT said was completed on Wednesday.

The project, handled by contractor company Otis, started in 2016 and proved harder than initially thought, with SMRT first estimating that works on each escalator would take between eight and 10 weeks.

After works began, completion time for all escalators was adjusted to at least four months. But more complicated cases took up to eight months to be fully refurbished - pushing back a project that had been slated to be completed by end-2021 and which was further delayed due to Covid-19.

SMRT said the upgrading of each escalator involved the removal, installation and replacement of more than 1,000 parts and major components, with new safety features added such as handrail speed monitors that activate an emergency stop when a handrail slips from its groove.

Other upgrades aid future maintenance efforts. These include missing step sensors that stop the escalator if a step is not properly installed and floorplate switches that alert the staff if a floorplate is not properly closed and levelled.

It is the first major refurbishment of escalators since the MRT system - and the North-South and East-West lines - began operations in 1987.