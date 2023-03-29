6 workers taken to hospital after breathing difficulties due to hydrogen sulfide fumes

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said that it was alerted to a hazmat incident at 60 Tuas Road at 10am on Wednesday. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM GOOGLE MAPS
SINGAPORE - Six workers were taken to hospital after experiencing breathing difficulties due to the presence of hydrogen sulfide fumes inside a berthed vessel.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said that it was alerted to a hazmat incident at 60 Tuas Road at 10am on Wednesday.

Seven workers had already evacuated from a berthed vessel prior to SCDF’s arrival after their detectors indicated the vessel they were in contained hydrogen sulfide.

When the SCDF arrived, the firefighters entered the vessel donning breathing apparatus sets, and confirmed the presence of hydrogen sulfide fumes using hazmat detectors.

A safety distance of about 100 metres surrounding the vessel was cordoned off, and ventilation of the vessel was conducted to reduce the level of hydrogen sulfide gas.

At 6pm, SCDF’s hazmat detectors confirmed that the level of toxic gas within the affected vessel had reached a safe level.

Two workers were taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital and another four others to National University Hospital.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

