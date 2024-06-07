6 Vietnamese women, 7 S’porean men arrested for suspected marriage fraud

SINGAPORE - Thirteen people were arrested for suspected involvement in marriage of convenience (MOC) during an enforcement operation on June 5.

They included six Vietnamese women and seven Singaporean men, aged between 22 and 32, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on June 7.

The operation involved simultaneous raids covering public and private residential premises in multiple locations across Singapore.

Other than investigations into MOC related offences, the suspects will also be investigated for possible false declaration offences in their visit pass applications.

ICA said the arrests were the outcome of vigorous investigations into an alleged syndicate arranging sham marriages.

The authority said it will be conducting further investigations into the MOC offences committed by the suspects.

It added: “ICA takes a serious view of individuals trying to circumvent our system by engaging in or arranging/assisting to arrange MOCs to obtain immigration facilities in Singapore.”

Those found guilty can be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to 10 years, or both.

ICA said people can report suspected sham marriages or immigration-related offences via an online form on its website.

“All information provided will be treated in the strictest confidence,” it added.