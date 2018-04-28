6-vehicle crash causes congestion on PIE, motorcyclist taken to hospital

SINGAPORE - A motorcyclist was taken to hospital after he was involved in a six-vehicle crash on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) on Friday night (April 27).

The accident involved the motorcycle and five cars on the PIE towards Tuas at around 10.20pm.

The police said the male motorcyclist was conscious when taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

The Land Transport Authority had alerted motorists to the accident, after the Stevens Road Exit, from 10.36pm.

It advised motorists to avoid lanes 1 and 2.

Congestion stretched to the Thomson Road Exit and later Toa Payoh Exit.

Police investigations are ongoing.