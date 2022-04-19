6 trainee lawyers' call to the Bar postponed for cheating in exams

Six trainee lawyers here had their applications to be called to the Bar adjourned after they cheated in the professional Bar examination in 2020 - including on a paper on ethics and professional responsibility.

In the spirit of "second chances", a High Court judge directed that the six not be named in the hope that they will not be prejudiced in the long run.

"In a profession in which every member must be like Caesar's wife - beyond reproach - dishonesty is a big problem. But it would also be harsh to have one's professional career ended before it has even begun," said Justice Choo Han Teck.

The six had mostly trained in big and renowned firms. Five of them are working as legal executives.

Five, who shared answers in six papers through WhatsApp, had to retake the papers after they were found out. The remaining one, who colluded with another person taking the exam and cheated in three of the papers, had to retake the entire preparatory course for what is known as Part B of the Bar exam.

They have all since passed the required exams, but their applications to be called to the Bar have been postponed - six months for the five and a year for the other.

Law graduates have to go through a six-month course and pass the Bar exam, known as Part B, as well as complete a six-month training contract with a law firm. They then qualify to be called to the Bar, which means they can practise as lawyers.

Graduates from approved foreign universities also have to take another exam known as Part A.

Applications have to be accepted by the Attorney-General (AG), the Singapore Institute of Legal Education and the Law Society.

Twenty-six applicants to the Bar, including the six, had their Bar admissions hearings before Justice Choo last Wednesday.

The AG objected to the six applications because they had cheated.

Yesterday, the judge issued the grounds of decision to explain why he had agreed to a proposal by the AG for the applications to be adjourned.