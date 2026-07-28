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6 to be charged with rioting after Yishun fight that left man unconscious

The police were alerted to the incident near Block 243 Yishun Ring Road at about 8pm on July 24.

SINGAPORE – Six men are set to be charged on July 29 after a fight broke out in Yishun on July 24 and left one person unconscious.

The police said they were alerted to the brawl near Block 243 Yishun Ring Road at about 8pm that day.

Upon arrival, officers found a 48 -year-old man with head and body injuries at the carpark near the block. He was taken unconscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

In a statement on July 28, the police said seven men, aged between 18 and 33, were arrested between July 25 and 28 for their suspected involvement in the incident.

The police had identified them through follow-up investigations and images from police cameras.

The six men, aged between 18 and 27, are expected to be charged with rioting .

Investigations against the 33 -year-old man are ongoing.

Chinese-language publication Shin Min Daily News reported on July 25 that witnesses saw multiple people allegedly beating up a man as he lay on the road, bleeding from his face.

Blood and scattered debris were seen near a parking spot, it added.

The attackers then allegedly fled the scene before the police arrived, prompting a search by the authorities.

If found guilty, the suspects could face a jail term of up to seven years and caning.