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6 teen girls and 12-year-old arrested after allegedly beating up 14-year-old in Orchard Road carpark

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The incident occurred on the 11th floor of The Centrepoint's carpark on Orchard Road at 10pm on May 3.

The incident occurred at The Centrepoint's carpark on May 3.

PHOTOS: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS

Wong Man Shun

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SINGAPORE – Seven girls, aged 12 to 17, were arrested for rioting after allegedly beating up another girl, 14, in an Orchard Road carpark.

The incident occurred at The Centrepoint’s carpark at 10pm on May 3, according to Chinese-language daily Shin Min Daily News.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told The Straits Times on June 4 that they received a call for help in Bedok Reservoir Road at 11.25pm that night.

The SCDF said it took one person to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

Shin Min, citing the 14-year-old’s mother, reported that the girl was hospitalised for nine days following the incident.

A video of the incident circulating online shows the girl being kicked and punched while she lies on the ground.

Investigations are ongoing, said the police.

ST has contacted The Centrepoint for more information.

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