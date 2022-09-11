6 taken to hospital after traffic accident at junction of Keppel Road and Cantonment Link

Other than the cabby, a 55-year-old male driver and four taxi passengers were taken conscious to Singapore General Hospital. PHOTOS: SEAH YONG KOK FRANCIS/FACEBOOK
Lee Li Ying
Updated
Published
19 min ago

SINGAPORE - Six people were taken to hospital on Saturday night after a traffic accident at the junction of Keppel Road and Cantonment Link.

One of them was a 50-year-old male ComfortDelGro taxi driver who suffered leg and chest injuries.

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the crash, involving a taxi and a car, at about 8.15pm.

Other than the cabby, a 55-year-old male driver and four taxi passengers were taken conscious to Singapore General Hospital, the agencies said.

Photos on social media show a ComfortDelGro taxi and a white car near a traffic light at the scene, with a group of pedestrians standing on the pavement.

ComfortDelGro group corporate communications officer Tammy Tan said that the taxi was travelling straight with the green light in its favour at the junction, when another vehicle which was turning right at the same junction collided with the taxi, causing it to mount the kerb and hit the traffic light.

The cabby has been warded for leg and chest injuries, while the passengers suffered minor injuries, said Ms Tan, adding that no pedestrians were injured.

ComfortDelGro is providing assistance to its cabby and passengers.

Police investigations are ongoing.

More On This Topic
Nine taken to hospital after crash involving taxi and two cars on PIE
Delivery rider dies in Hougang accident; lorry driver arrested for drink driving

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top