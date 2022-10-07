6 suspected drug offenders arrested, 2kg of cannabis and other drugs worth $85k seized

SINGAPORE - Officers from the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) arrested six suspected drug offenders and seized more than 2kg of cannabis and smaller amounts of ketamine and lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) stamps worth a total value of $85,000.

The amount of cannabis seized can feed the addictions of more than 330 users for a week, said the CNB on Friday.

A 26-year-old man with 41g of cannabis was arrested by officers on the evening of Oct 6 in Sims Avenue East.

He was escorted to his vehicle, where an additional 2.24kg of cannabis and 10 LSD stamps were seized.

A person found guilty of trafficking in more than 500g of cannabis may face the death penalty.

In another operation conducted in the early morning of Oct 7, four men and one woman aged between 27 and 33 were arrested in a commercial unit in Henderson Road, where about 104g of ketamine was seized.

A person found guilty of trafficking in ketamine faces up to 20 years of imprisonment and 15 strokes of the cane.

It is an offence to consume, possess, import, export or traffic in any controlled drugs, including cannabis products.