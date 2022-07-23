6 new local cases of Omicron sub-variant BA.2.75 reported: MOH

SINGAPORE - Six new local infections of the Omicron sub-variant BA.2.75 were reported on Friday (July 22), adding to the two imported infections first detected on July 14.

All individuals were isolated upon testing positive, and had mild symptoms, said the Ministry of Health.

According to MOH's daily update, two more people have died of Covid-19, bringing the total to 1,468.

A total of 758 Covid-19 patients were hospitalised as at Friday, with 14 in intensive care and 68 requiring oxygen support.

The week-on-week infection rate was 1.02 on Friday.

The seven-day moving average of local cases was 8,919 on Friday, of which 705 were detected through polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.

The BA.2.75 sub-variant is currently not on the World Health Organisation's list of variants of concern or interest.

Cases of the sub-variant were first detected in India, back in early May.

According to scientists, the BA.2.75 sub-variant may spread rapidly and get around immunity from vaccines and previous infections.

See the full update from MOH here.