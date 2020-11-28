6 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore; 1 in community detected through testing of Tekka Centre stallholders

SINGAPORE - There were six new coronavirus cases on Saturday (Nov 28), including a locally transmitted community case.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said the local case was detected from its surveillance testing of stallholders in and near Tekka Centre on Thursday.

There were five imported cases, who were placed on stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore. More details of the cases will be announced in the evening.

Saturday's new cases take Singapore's total to 58,205.

This is the second local case in 19 days. Singapore had gone 16 days without a locally transmitted case until Thursday, when a 32-year-old Singaporean marine service engineer, who had dinner with 12 family members at Seoul Garden in Tampines Mall, was announced to have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Experts have told The Straits Times that it is unlikely that one case will lead to a major surge in cases here, as his close contacts have been quarantined, although there could be a small cluster of second generation cases.

It is believed that his quick detection and the subsequent contact tracing would halt the transmission chain.

The four cases on Friday were all imported ones, from India and Indonesia.

A total of 31 patients remain in hospital while 29 are recuperating in community facilities. One patient is in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

To date, Singapore has had 28 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, more than 61.6 million people have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, and 1.4 million people have died.