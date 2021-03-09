6 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

SINGAPORE - There were six new coronavirus cases confirmed at noon on Tuesday (March 9), taking Singapore's total to 60,052.

All were imported cases and had been placed on stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were no community cases and none from migrant workers' dormitories. More details will be announced on Tuesday night.

Monday saw 13 new coronavirus cases, taking Singapore's total to 60,046.

All the new infections were imported, with individuals on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival, said MOH.

Arriving from India, the Philippines, Indonesia and Myanmar, they comprised two permanent residents, one dependant's pass holder, one long-term visit pass holder, one work pass holder, seven work permit holders and one short-term visit pass holder.

No new community cases or cases in workers' dormitories were reported on Monday.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community increased from three cases in the week before to four cases in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community also increased from two cases in the week before to three cases in the past week.

With six cases discharged on Monday, 59,885 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 21 patients remained in hospital, including one in critical condition in the intensive care unit, while 96 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 29 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December 2019, has infected more than 116 million people. More than 2.59 million people have died.