6 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported for 7th straight day

SINGAPORE - There were six new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Tuesday noon (Nov 17), all of whom were imported for the seventh consecutive day.

The new cases were placed on stay-home notices on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were no new community cases and no patients from worker’s dormitories.

Tuesday’s new cases take Singapore’s total to 58,130.

More details will be announced on Tuesday night.

On Monday, five new coronavirus cases were confirmed, all of whom were imported.

It was the sixth day in a row that all new cases were imported, with no new community cases and no cases from worker's dormitories reported.

The imported cases announced on Monday had been placed on stay-home notices on arrival in Singapore, said MOH.

They included two Singaporeans, two long-term visit pass holders and a work permit holder.

The two Singaporeans - a 74-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman - travelled from India and the United Kingdom respectively. Both were asymptomatic when tested.

The two long-term visit pass holders announced on Monday arrived from Russia and Indonesia, while the work permit holder, who is currently employed in Singapore, came from Indonesia. They were all asymptomatic when tested.

MOH said all close contacts of the imported cases have been isolated and they will be tested at the start and end of their quarantine period to detect asymptomatic cases.

The ministry added that the number of new cases in the community has remained low, with just one case in the past week, which is currently unlinked.

With four cases discharged on Monday, 58,018 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 40 patients remained in hospital on Monday, while 23 were in community facilities. None were in intensive care.

Singapore has had 28 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak that began in December last year has infected more than 54.8 million people. More than 1.32 million people have died.