Singapore confirms 6 new Covid-19 cases, lowest number since March 5

SINGAPORE -There were six new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Saturday afternoon (Oct 3), including one community case and four imported cases.

This is the lowest number of cases since March 5, which saw five new cases.

A Singaporean is the sole community case reported on Saturday (Oct 3), the Ministry of Health (MOH) said.

The latest increase takes Singapore's total number of cases to 57,800.

More details on the cases will be released on Saturday night.

On Friday, 10 new Covid-19 cases were reported, the lowest daily figure reported since March 12, when there were nine cases.

They comprised one community case, who is a work permit holder, five imported cases and four migrant workers living in dormitories.

Of the five imported cases, one Singaporean, one permanent resident and one dependant's pass holder arrived from India between Sept 16 and Sept 20.

A short term pass holder, who is a six-year-old girl, and a work permit holder arrived from Indonesia on Sept 18 and Sept 20, respectively were the other impoprted cases.

All imported cases were placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore, said MOH.

Out of the four migrant workers, one had been identified earlier as a contact of previous cases and was already quarantined to prevent further transmission.

He tested positive for Covid-19 during his quarantine period.

The remaining three cases were detected through surveillance testing, said the ministry.

The number of new daily cases in the community has remained stable at an average of fewer than one in the past two weeks.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also remained stable at an average of fewer than one case per day over the same period.

With 22 cases discharged yesterday, 57,519 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 48 patients remain in hospital, with none in intensive care, while 185 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected more than 34.4 million people. More than one million people have died.