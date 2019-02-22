6 Myanmar 'gravediggers' nabbed in cemetery by ICA

Six men from Myanmar who claimed to be gravediggers were arrested at a Choa Chu Kang cemetery on Tuesday morning, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA).

The men, aged between 22 and 42, are suspected of committing immigration-related offences, including overstaying in Singapore, said ICA in a statement yesterday.

One of the men tried to run away when ICA officers approached the area at about 8.40am.

The officers gave chase and managed to nab him. He then led them to some makeshift housing within the cemetery, where the other five men were found.

Photographs provided by the ICA show a crude shelter made of tarp, and shelves with baskets and containers. Plastic stools, cleaning supplies and hanging towels can also be seen. One large container holds what appear to be empty beer cans.

Under the Immigration Act, those found guilty of overstaying or illegal entry can be jailed for up to six months, and given at least three strokes of the cane.

The penalty for illegal departure includes a fine not exceeding $2,000, a jail term of up to six months, or both.

ICA said it takes a serious view of attempts to overstay, enter or leave Singapore illegally.

It added: "ICA is committed to safeguard Singapore's security and will continue with our inland enforcement efforts to ensure that the immigration offenders situation is kept under control."