Reformative training for youth who performed sexual act on 14-year-old girl

SINGAPORE - A young man, who admitted on social media when he was still a teenager that he had performed a sexual act on a drunk 14-year-old girl, was on Thursday ordered to undergo at least six months of reformative training.

The perpetrator, now 19, admitted in November 2022 to one count of sexual penetration of a minor below 16 years of age. He had also pleaded guilty to two theft-related charges, one count of cheating and one count of driving without a licence.

He cannot be named due to a gag order protecting the victim’s identity.

Reformative training involves detention in a centre with a strict regimen that can include foot drills and counselling.

It is a rehabilitative sentencing option for young offenders aged under 21 who are found to be unsuitable for probation.

On Sept 21, 2021, the 14-year-old girl, a secondary school student, met the accused at a mutual friend’s flat. There were five people present in the flat, including the victim and the accused.

The accused mixed an alcoholic drink for the victim, who drank it and began feeling tipsy and unwell. She vomited in the toilet, dirtying her clothes in the process, and lay on the floor.

Seeing that the victim had vomited on her clothes, the accused proceeded to remove her pants. She thought he was trying to help her clean up and did not object.

The accused then removed her underwear and performed a sexual act on her. He stopped only when she asked him twice to do so. She continued lying on the toilet floor as she still felt unwell.

The group later left the flat, and because the victim was still unconscious, the accused and their friend attempted to carry her down the stairs. When the friend dropped the victim, the accused dragged her halfway down the stairs by her arms before letting go.

She then slid down the remainder of the flight of stairs.

The group found this funny and one of them took a video. The victim was subsequently taken home by her grandparents, after they had been contacted.