6-monthly medical checks for maids, female work permit holders to be deferred

The six-monthly medical examination for foreign domestic workers and other female work permit holders will be deferred, amid the surge in Covid-19 cases here.

This is to ease the patient load and pressure faced by healthcare providers, especially general practitioner clinics and polyclinics, the Ministry of Manpower said yesterday.

Employers who received notices between January and February but have not sent their workers for the medical examination will now have until April 30 to do so.

Meanwhile, employers whose workers are due to receive their notices in March and April will be notified of the new date by post and e-mail from end-April.

Employers will not be turned away if they need to send their workers to the clinics for medical examination.

"However, we strongly encourage employers to defer the visit unless there is a need for medical attention," the ministry added.

This comes as six polyclinics extended their usual operating hours to help meet Singapore's Covid-19 surge.

The Ministry of Health announced last Friday that the polyclinics will take in patients on Saturday afternoons and Sunday mornings for two weeks from Feb 26. The six are Bukit Panjang, Eunos, Kallang, Pioneer, Punggol and Woodlands polyclinics.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung had earlier announced that around 170 Public Health Preparedness Clinics (PHPCs) had also agreed to extend operating hours to spread out the patient load.

Until March 10, selected PHPCs will operate up to 11pm on weekdays, between 2pm and 5pm on weekend afternoons, and up to 11pm on weekend evenings.

The Straits Times reported earlier that some clinics were hiring more people and getting staff to take on additional shifts.

On Tuesday, there were 24,080 new Covid-19 cases - the highest daily figure since the record high of 26,032 cases reported on Feb 22.