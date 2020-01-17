6 lucky punters share $12m Toto jackpot

SINGAPORE - Six winners of Toto Reunion Draw on Friday (Jan 17) each walked away with a $2 million windfall after they shared the $12 million jackpot prize.

The winning numbers were: 01, 11, 24, 28, 45, 48.

The additional number was 23.

The six winners split the $12,047,766 prize, walking away with $2,007,961 each.

Three of them bought QuickPick ordinary tickets, one bought an ordinary ticket, another bought a QuickPick System 12 ticket while the sixth lucky punter bought a QuickPick System Roll ticket.

They bought the winning tickets from the Singapore Pools outlets in Choa Chu Kang, Toa Payoh and Geylang, as well as from NTUC FairPrice hypermarket at Ang Mo Kio Hub, Tampines Trading in Tampines Street 81 and Lee Ah Lan Trading in Teban Gardens Road.

The Reunion draw, which is the first of two Toto Chinese New Year draws, was held on Friday at the Singapore Pools Building at 210 Middle Road.

Long queues at Singapore Pools outlets were seen forming islandwide on Friday before the draw commenced at 9.30pm.

The next special draw will be held on Feb 7. The Hong Bao Draw has a jackpot prize of $12 million.