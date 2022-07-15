6 in 10 trust Wong is best 4G leader to lead S'pore: Survey

About six in 10 Singaporeans trust that Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong is the best possible fourth-generation leader to see the country through a post-Covid-19 world, a study has found.

In particular, 60 per cent say they trust the Government has the best possible 4G leader to navigate divisions within society; 59 per cent trust he is the best possible 4G leader to navigate Singapore's dealings with other countries; and 57 per cent believe he is the best possible 4G leader to navigate Singapore's post-Covid-19 recovery.

Mr Wong also had more support from better-educated Singaporeans, said the survey.

Released yesterday, the study - conducted by the Institute of Policy Studies (IPS) think-tank - polled 1,000 people across seven weeks from April to May on their trust in leadership here.

It was part of a larger study on lessons learnt from the pandemic and where the country is headed, which polled about 2,000 respondents representative of Singapore's gender and race. About 500 people were polled about once every fortnight from April 2020 to June this year, with 51 polls used in the study.

In a segment on "trust in 4G leader", the researchers noted that the pandemic came at a time when succession plans for Singapore's 4G leader were on the minds of many Singaporeans.

In April, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced that Mr Wong - then Finance Minister and who is now also Deputy Prime Minister - would lead the People's Action Party's 4G team.

Mr Wong, the researchers noted, has been a prominent 4G figure for some time as co-chairman of the multi-ministry task force tackling the pandemic. "We thus asked respondents, after this announcement was made whether they trusted that the Singapore Government has the best possible 4G leader," the researchers said.

Respondents who were higher educated were more likely to trust that DPM Wong was the best possible 4G leader, said the study's authors, Dr Mathew Mathews, Dr Mike Hou and Ms Fiona Phoa from the IPS Social Lab.

Less than half of the respondents with a post-secondary education qualification or lower had high trust that Singapore had the best 4G leader, compared with the nearly 60 per cent among those with a degree or higher.

"Higher-educated respondents took the lead in terms of expressing their support and confidence in the 4G leader, the 4G leadership. This was interesting to note because this particular demographic tends to be a bit more sceptical of government policies, based on what we have seen so far," Dr Hou said at a briefing on the study yesterday.

"We think that it is in particular because DPM Wong has been quite effective in addressing some of the considerations and concerns of this demographic." Dr Hou added that these included concerns on issues to do with social cohesion that emerged during the pandemic, such as race and religion.