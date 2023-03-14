6 geriatric penguins at Jurong Bird Park undergo successful cataract surgery

SINGAPORE – Six geriatric penguins at Jurong Bird Park have undergone cataract surgery and made a full recovery.

The six included three king penguins and three Humboldt penguins.

The king penguins received custom-made intraocular lens implants, which involved replacing their original lens with an artificial lens in the eye, said Mandai Wildlife Group in a statement on Tuesday.

It added that the procedure is believed to be a first in the world for penguins.

The eye operations have helped to enhance the penguins’ sight and improve their quality of life, said the group.

King penguins are the world’s second-largest penguin, after emperor penguins. They can weigh up to 15kg and grow up to almost 1m tall. They can live up to 30 years under human care.

Humboldt penguins can grow to be about 66cm to 71cm and weigh about 4.7kg and have a reported lifespan of about 20 years under human care.

The penguins are now back with the rest of the colony at Jurong Bird Park before they move to the new Bird Paradise in Mandai Wildlife Reserve.

Following the closure of Jurong Bird Park on Jan 3, Bird Paradise is slated to open in the second quarter of 2023.

Animals that reach 70 per cent of their lifespan are placed in the Mandai Wildlife Group’s Senior Animal Care Plan.

Under the plan, these animals have more frequent health checks by the veterinary team, and specialised diets to ensure that they continue to live quality lives even in old age.

In August 2022, Mandai Wildlife Group engaged veterinary ophthalmologist Gladys Boo from The Eye Specialist for Animals as part of the penguins’ care regimen.

The senior penguins were then diagnosed with cataracts.